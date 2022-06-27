BTS' V, Lisa & Park Bo-gum Take Paris Fashion Week By Storm With Their Glamourous Looks

Several prominent designers have been showcasing their best work at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week and viral moments from the show have been making their way online. BTS singer and songwriter, V, BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and the popular Record of Youth actor Park Bo-gum were recently spotted at the Men’s Collection show of Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. The trio can be seen looking glamourous in their stunning outfits as they posed for a picture together.

V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Taehyung aka V, who is often hailed for his dressing sense opted for a bold red leather jacket, which he paired with a sequenced black polo neck t-shirt and matching black trousers. What took his look to the next level was a statement necklace that stole the show. He struck a pose alongside Lisa, who looked stunning in a shimmering black top and Park Bo-gum, who wore a turtle neck t-shirt with a black trench coat. He was also seen sporting the same necklace as V. The fashionable trio also interacted with fans gathered at the location and V was seen giving members of the BTS army a flying kiss as they cheered for him.

Have a look at the picture here

Several fans and followers took to social media to express their excitement after pictures of V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum from Paris Fashion Week surfaced online. V, who is also known as Kim Taehyung was hailed for his 'cool' look, while fans called the pictures of the trio 'charming'. They mentioned they 'can't believe' that the much-loved celebrities were seen in the same frame and showered the stars with love and praise.

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently shared a picture of herself as she made her way to Paris Fashion Week. She was seen wearing a grey hoodie, which she paired with leather pants as she jetted off to the event. It was only a while later that BTS' V also shared glimpses of himself flying to attend the event as he donned an animal print shirt over a white t-shirt and black trousers.

