BTS' V Makes Cameo In Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyel: Fans Compare Him With Leonardo Di Caprio

BTS singer V recently joined the South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi-Woo-shik for a unique cameo in Peakboy's latest song, Gyopo Hairstyle. While V's cameo was merely a few seconds long, he made a lasting impression on his fans. The singer appeared as a waiter, dressed in a purple suit. ARMY largely reacted to V's cameo and compared his look with Leonardo Di Caprio from The Great Gatsby.

BTS' V's cameo in Gyopo Hairstyle

Peakboy dropped the music video of Gyopo on Sunday through his official YouTube channel. As soon as the video was out, it became the talk of the town for its cameos. All four South Korean stars did not appear together in the video but played different roles. The Parasite actor Choi Woo-silk appeared first in the video as a photographer. He was followed by Park Hyung-sik, known for Girl Bong-soon, who played the role of a customer. Actor Park Seo-joon then appeared as a production manager of a talk show. Although V's fans had to wait to watch him in the video, they were much thrilled with his look. V appeared as a server in the video. He stunned in a purple suit and offered a blue coloured exotic drink to Peakboy.

ARMY's reaction to V's cameo

BTS ARMY, who was thrilled to watch their favourite singer's cameo in Peakboy's song, reacted to the video via Twitter. The social media platform saw a plethora of tweets for V. While some were drooling over his look in the video others compliment him for his expressions. Some tweets also saw how V's fans were comparing him with Leonardo Di Caprio from The Great Gatsby. V's fans observed how V offering the drink looked much identical to Caprio's iconic look from the 2013 award-winning film. A Twitter user wrote, "Taehyung channelling Mr Gatsby for his cameo appearance… An Iconic monumental moment TAES CAMEO" along with a collage of V and Leo.

Taehyung channeling Mr Gatsby for his cameo appearance… An Iconic monumental moment



TAES CAMEO pic.twitter.com/01xmxFVsuB — TTP (@thetaeprint) July 25, 2021

A Twitter user called V cute and expressed how the ARMY was happy to see him in the video. The user shared V's cameo and wrote, "KIM TAEHYUNG is so cute!!! We are so happy to see TAES CAMEO!". A hashtag of V's cameo also went trending in some countries, including Australia. A Twitter handle of Australian ARMY shared some screenshots of the Twitter trending board and wrote, "All the following are currently trending under Entertainment in Australia 1. TAES CAMEO 2. KIM TAEHYUNG 3. #GYOPOHAIRSTYLEOutNow".

KIM TAEHYUNG is so cute!!! We sre so happy to see TAES CAMEO!#GYOPOHAIRSTYLEOutNowpic.twitter.com/i5T2vgVVLl — BTS V BANGLADESH 🇧🇩 (@BTSV_BD) July 25, 2021

All the following are currently trending under Entertainment in Australia 😍💜🇦🇺



1. TAES CAMEO

2. KIM TAEHYUNG

3. #GYOPOHAIRSTYLEOutNow pic.twitter.com/3MhI3cIs92 — BTS V Australia (slow)¹¹⁸ ◡̈ (@Australia4Tae) July 25, 2021

Look at him please



TAES CAMEO#GYOPOHAIRSTYLEOutNow pic.twitter.com/Oq40Fj50Gw — BTS V DUBAI UAE 🇦🇪 (@KTH_UAE) July 25, 2021

Actor Taehyung is back and we can't get enough 😍🙌🏻



TAES CAMEO cut#GYOPOHAIRSTYLEOutNowpic.twitter.com/L5YfS4EwRq — BTS V Australia (slow)¹¹⁸ ◡̈ (@Australia4Tae) July 25, 2021

IMAGE: PEAKBOY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.