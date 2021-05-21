BTS' V Recalls Journey Of Breaking Out As BTS' "Secret Member" To Releasing Solo Mixtape

BTS' V has recently decided to pave a new path for himself, by going solo. In an interaction with Rolling Stone Magazine, the singer spoke about his experiences as he decided to release a solo album. The singer also spoke about the hurdles he's faced for his upcoming mixtape.

BTS' V talks being the "hidden member"

Before BTS made their debut in 2013, V was the "undisclosed seventh member" of the K-pop musical group. While speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer mentioned how when he was told that he would be "the hidden member" for the group, he initially thought he had been "cut from the team". He also spoke about how he can laugh about it now but the fear at the time was there.

BTS' V talks about his solo mixtape

Although V has had plans to release his solo for a while now, time has apparently not been on the singer's side. The upcoming mixtape by V, is a 13-track project for which the singer gave fans some insight about in the "BE-hind Story" teaser. Since V has decided to go solo, this means that the singer will not be working in a collaborative environment that he's used to being in with other BTS members. While BTS' V has taken the baton for the group a number of times, the singer now hopes to make the same impact in his own music.

While speaking to RS, the singer spoke about how working on his own music, means that he has to do every song by himself. He mentioned how he has to take part in every process which is writing the lyrics, melodies, and even production. He then mentioned how the "pressure" that is usually distributed to all BTS members is all on him alone for this one, and that "it's tough".

However, V also spoke about how the solo is a great opportunity for him to create his individual identity and show fans who he is as a singer. He spoke about how he can show fans the "music that really has the color of Kim Taehyung" which is his real name. He also spoke about how the opportunity makes creating the mixtape "fun and fulfilling".

On the current work front

BTS has finally released their highly anticipated single, Butter, which is an all-English track. The song which released only a few hours ago has already received over 47 million views on Youtube. While BTS songs have primarily been in Korean, the band's usage of English words has increased since their debut. BTS' Butter is the band's second all-English track after Dynamite, however, it has a much different vibe than the other. Take a look at BTS' Butter below.

Image - BTS Instagram

