BTS' V Reveals He's Writing New Music, Does Not 'regret' Shelving Old Self-written Songs

A couple of days after South Korean boyband BTS announced the second chapter of their career, member V revealed in a new interview that he is working on writing new music. The second chapter of the septet entails the artistes focusing more on their solo projects and activities.

Subsequently, Jungkook teased a collaboration with Charlie Puth for the track Left and Right. Moreover, Jin teased his plans to start his own variety show and J-Hope will be headlining the famed Lollapalooza 2022 festival.

BTS' V reveals writing new music

In an interview with Weverse magazine, the 26-year-old was asked about many songs that he has written and sharing them with the ARMY on social media handles, only to delete them later. ''I shelved all those songs and I’m writing new ones,'' the Sweet Night singer declared. The musician also admitted that he feels confident in writing songs now and believes he is 'doing a good job'. When asked about how he takes the decision of whether he wants to keep a track or shelve it, V answered, ''I don’t know. When the mood just strikes me? Maybe when I liked it on the day I made it and still like it when I hear it now, too''. V also admitted that he does not 'regret' his actions.

''I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it. I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make. If I feel regret whenever that happens, I’ll become one of those people who just release songs even when they’re not satisfied with them,'' he added, ''I wouldn’t be able to complete an album of my songs the way I envision it,'' hinting at the possibility of dropping a full-fledged album in the future.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement to clarify BTS' announcing during the live stream asserting that the word 'hiatus' was mistranslated. ''BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said, as per AP.