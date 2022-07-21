BTS' V Shares Glimpses Of His Recent Paris Trip; Goes Sightseeing, Plays Basketball & More

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is known as V, paid a visit to the City of Love Paris last month. The singer went to France with BLACKPINK's Lisa and his close friend Park Bo Gum to attend CELINE's Paris fashion show. As he was there in Paris for a few days, the 26-year-old made sure to make the best out of it and spent his days going around the city with his camera. He recently shared a video montage of his trip to Paris on social media.

BTS' V enjoys a massive fanbase of over 47 million on Instagram. The singer, along with his bandmates - RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-Hope - made his Instagram debut by late last year and broke several records by becoming the fastest person to reach 10 million followers on the social media platform. As the K-Pop star often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans, he recently took the social media site by storm with a video montage of his Paris trip.

BTS' V's trip to Paris

In the video, the Christmas Tree singer could be seen enjoying his time in the city and visiting some iconic places. The singer wore a brown suit and carried a small camera to capture his trip all along. He was also seen enjoying some wine and dinner in a restaurant in his PJs. He also donned a cute printed sweater as he enjoyed the view of the Eiffel Tower from a rooftop. In the video, V also showcased his ace basketball skills as he was seen playing with some people on the street. While V did not pen any caption for the video, he added the French track Je suis vous tous qui m'écoutez by Jeanne Moreau. The video managed to gather over 8.4 million views and 3.2 million likes in less than two hours. Watch the video here.

V jetted off to Paris to attend CELINE's fashion show that took place on June 27. At the grand event, the K-Pop star donned an all-black shimmery attire with a stunning diamond necklace. He also added a red jacket to his look to give it a pop of colour and turned heads at the fashion event.

Image: Instagram/@thv