Dubbed as the biggest band in the world, BTS member V has been making records since his debut on Instagram. From posting no-makeup selfies to sharing pictures of his dog, the singer has been winning over the hearts of his fans with his social media posts. However, his latest post has not only garnered over eight million likes but also created a major frenzy in the BTS fandom, called ARMY, as he released a snippet from a never-heard-before song.

BTS' V shares unreleased song

The 26-year-old singer took to his Instagram on January 26 and shared a 43 seconds dark clip with only his voice in the background. V proceeded to belt out a soulful and heartbreaking song that was never heard before by the fans. ARMY was quick to realise that the young singer had shared a snippet from an unreleased song with his fans.

The lyrics of the song read, ''I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I'm crying too Since you're not here, I've lost my only light I'm all by myself, 9 feet under”.

ARMY's reaction to V's unreleased song

It was not long before the singer found himself on the trending topic list of social media. Many fans thanked the singer for sharing the soulful song with them as the band is currently resting following their successful Permission to Dance on Stage concert in LA. On the other hand, ARMY admired the heartbreaking lyrics of the track with a medley of V's deep and husky voice. A few fans also asked him to release a mixtape.

Taehyung's posting his unreleased songs..his beautiful voice, the beautiful melody..



One fan wrote, ''LISTENING TO HIS UNRELEASED SONG CAN MAKE OUR HEARTS SOFT SO MUCH. HE’S SO HARDWORKING HE KEEPS MAKING SONGS. THIS SONG HUHUHU AND HIS VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL'' while another fan wrote, ''Taehyung posted travel with me then we got Christmas tree and now this new untitled snippet.. this is not just a job for him like he has so many unreleased songs in the vault and the ones he has already shared are so good that they don’t even feel real''

Meanwhile, although the band members are resting and enjoying their free time, they are also gearing up for their next Permission to Dance on Stage concert which is set to be held in South Korea.

