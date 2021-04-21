BTS' V Shares Snippet Of His New Song, Fans Call It The Most 'beautiful' Song Ever

On Wednesday afternoon, BTS' V surprised his fans by sharing a snippet of his unreleased song on Twitter. The singer has been teasing his mixtape amongst his army for quite some time now, but releasing the snippet has raised the fan’s excitement to a whole new level. Twitteratis have flooded the micro-blogging site sharing their thoughts on the new track.

BTS’ V releases a snippet of an upcoming song

The clip shared by V is a dark blank video featuring the musician’s melodious voice. He captioned the video as ‘sleep’ which aptly matches the tone of the song. BTS’ V sings in a slow-pitched voice as if the song is a new lullaby created by him. Here’s taking a quick look at the tweet shared by the BTS member:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of the singer went gaga over it. While some hailed the song as their favourite lullaby, many shared the English translations of the Korean lyrics. One wrote, “kor -> eng lyrics: the silent night approaches me and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky] and the ruffling of my bed covers slowly, slowly fades away slowly, slowly the night fades away”. Another user shared, “Making this my lullaby and my morning alarm”. Here’s a glimpse at how netizens are reacting to BTS' V song’s snippet:

kor -> eng lyrics:



the silent night approaches me

and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze

i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]

and the ruffling of my bed covers

slowly, slowly fades away

slowly, slowly the night fades awaypic.twitter.com/OooEQ47Cco — ã€Œ claire â· ã€ (@btstranslation7) April 20, 2021

what you hear at the gates of heaven #KTH1 â™¡pic.twitter.com/blGTL510rA — Ë— ËË‹Ê™á´‡â·ËŽËŠË— (@BTSBBHot100No1) April 20, 2021

Making this my lullaby and my morning alarm ðŸ’œðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/KPQFSn1KY9 — RCA Records UK (@RCALabelGroupUK) April 20, 2021

[ translation of the Korean lyrics ]



A quiet night comes to me

On staring through the window vacantly I see

That the clouds are walking even now

It's a night where the sounds of the tossing and turning of the blanket disappears slowly

+pic.twitter.com/T1Z1zDnGwA — Selâ· (@BTStranslation_) April 20, 2021

Wait, I just saw this now. OMG!! I'm too lateðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — BTS×ARMY â· Voting Team (@01Btsxarmy) April 21, 2021

Thank you so much Taehyung for making my day ðŸ’œ......you are the most romantic person I ever seen ðŸ’œ

ë‚´ í•˜ë£¨ë¥¼ ë§Œë“¤ì–´ ì£¼ì‹ íƒœí˜• ì •ë§ ê³ ë§ˆì›Œ ðŸ’œ ...... ë‚´ê°€ ë³¸ ê°€ìž¥ ë¡œë§¨í‹± í•œ ì‚¬ëžŒì´ì•¼ ðŸ’œ — Israt Jahan Shila (@ShilaIsrat) April 21, 2021

ì •ë§ ì•„ë¦„ë‹µë„¤ìš”. ë‹¹ì‹ ì—ê²Œ í•˜ê³ ì‹¶ì€ ë§ë“¤ê³¼ ìµœê·¼ì— ëŠë‚€ ì ì„ ì •í™•ížˆ ë§í•´ì£¼ê³ ì‹¶ì–´ìš”. ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤— #Taehyung #TaeTae #íƒœíƒœ #íƒœí˜•



This is so beautiful. The exact words I wanted to tell you and what I’ve been feeling lately. ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤— — Alien_Anne â· ðŸ’œ (@annedp27) April 21, 2021

The lyrics??They are so beautiful, Kim taehyung’s voice feels like a warm hug on a cold nights. this is so beautiful and comforting ðŸ¥º can’t wait for taetae to drop his mixtape. i can feel it will drop anytime soon! kth1 is coming! pic.twitter.com/tJyY0WrnTw — Cristalâ· ðŸ’œ (@winterbeartaete) April 21, 2021

This comes just days after the Korean boy band registered two new Guinness World Records under their belt. The Guinness organisation confirmed the news via Twitter, that the K-pop band’s song Dynamite has created history for its incredible and never-seen-before performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Guinness World Records certified that Dynamite has now become the new single to spent most weeks on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by a South Korean musical act. Along with it, Dynamite has also spent most weeks atop Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. The tweet shared by the organisation read, “Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release!”

Two. More. BTS. Records.



Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release! ðŸ‘€



âœ… Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track

âœ… Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart



Congratulations, @bts_twt! ðŸ‘ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 16, 2021

(Promo Image Source: BTS' V Instagram)