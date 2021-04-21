BTS' V Shares Snippet Of His New Song, Fans Call It The Most 'beautiful' Song Ever

Quick links:
Source: BTS' V Instagram
On Wednesday afternoon, BTS' V surprised his fans by sharing a snippet of his unreleased song on Twitter. The singer has been teasing his mixtape amongst his army for quite some time now, but releasing the snippet has raised the fan’s excitement to a whole new level. Twitteratis have flooded the micro-blogging site sharing their thoughts on the new track.
The clip shared by V is a dark blank video featuring the musician’s melodious voice. He captioned the video as ‘sleep’ which aptly matches the tone of the song. BTS’ V sings in a slow-pitched voice as if the song is a new lullaby created by him. Here’s taking a quick look at the tweet shared by the BTS member:
sleepðŸ’¤ pic.twitter.com/OGGopt2qAA— ë°©íƒ„ì†Œë…„ë‹¨ (@BTS_twt) April 20, 2021
As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of the singer went gaga over it. While some hailed the song as their favourite lullaby, many shared the English translations of the Korean lyrics. One wrote, “kor -> eng lyrics: the silent night approaches me and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky] and the ruffling of my bed covers slowly, slowly fades away slowly, slowly the night fades away”. Another user shared, “Making this my lullaby and my morning alarm”. Here’s a glimpse at how netizens are reacting to BTS' V song’s snippet:
This comes just days after the Korean boy band registered two new Guinness World Records under their belt. The Guinness organisation confirmed the news via Twitter, that the K-pop band’s song Dynamite has created history for its incredible and never-seen-before performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Guinness World Records certified that Dynamite has now become the new single to spent most weeks on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by a South Korean musical act. Along with it, Dynamite has also spent most weeks atop Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. The tweet shared by the organisation read, “Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release!”
Two. More. BTS. Records.— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 16, 2021
Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release! ðŸ‘€
âœ… Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track
âœ… Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart
Congratulations, @bts_twt! ðŸ‘
