BTS' V Talks About His Flirty Moment With Olivia Rodrigo At Grammys; 'I Just Told Her...'

One of the biggest highlights of the 64th annual Grammy award ceremony was the surprise interaction between Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boyband BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V. The video and pictures of the two young stars made rounds on the internet as fans gushed about the K-pop artist's flirty moment as a part of the band's performance of their Grammy-nominated song Butter.

BTS' V reveals what he said to Olivia Rodrigo during their interaction at Grammys 2022

The 26-year-old recently answered questions of curious fans on WeVerse, where one fan asked, ''What did you quickly say to Olivia Rodrigo. It was such a cool scene… pretty… cool… sad… wait no… i’m just curious so''. Responding to it, V answered cheekily by writing, ''I just told her “important business.” we know each other really well.''

In another interaction, one fan poked fun at BTS leader RM who does not have a driver's license by asking, ''Please help Namjoon get his driver's license.' This is what you told her, right? LOL''. The young singer to replied to the post by writing, ''RM doesn't need a driver's license''. Another fan claimed, ''Taehyung didn't say anything to Olivia's ears, but Olivia acted so well'' to which V replied, as translated by a fan, ''I said something, but I'm nervous about the stage, so I don't remember. You have to be surprised now''.

Another ARMY commended Rodrigo's acting skills as she acted surprised after the singer spoke in Korean with her by writing, ''Olivia who acted surprised to hear Korean...You're a real professional, too.''. Clarifying the same, V revealed that he did not speak in Korean with the young singer.

Meanwhile, V also commented on BTS losing their second Grammy award in a row after being nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Butter. The band lost to Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More. Talking about the same, V wrote, ''Doja's song was really good so it's just right, it was clear'', however, he also revealed that he cried later.