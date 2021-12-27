BTS' V Visits A Special 'birthday Project' Dedicated To Him By His Fans; See Pics

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS' V is all set to enter the 26th year of his life on December 30. The singer's birthday is considered a big affair for the fans who celebrate the occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm in a variety of interesting ways. Treating his fans, the young singer gave a big surprise to the fandom ahead of his birthday.

V visits his 'birthday project'

Ahead of his 26th birthday, the singer decided to visit one of the 'birthday projects' dedicated for him by the fandom and posted videos and pictures of the same on his official personal Instagram handle. Pictures of the same were shared widely on social media where the fans could not help but admire the singer taking out time to appreciate ARMY's love and efforts for him. As per the pictures, the singer was warmly dressed and hid his identity with a muffler whilst posing in front of the 'birthday project'.

TAEHYUNG VISITED ONE OF HIS BIRTHDAY PROJECT 🥺 OMG TAETAE pic.twitter.com/BYgEVLPDhl — ًac ⁷ ♡ taehyung misser (ia) (@vminggukx) December 27, 2021

The project included decorations dedicated for the singer including a cake and his singles namely Snow Flower, Sweet Night and Inner Child. A teddy bear was also placed as decor as the singer is famously adored a teddy bear in the fandom.

taetae really went to see some of his birthday projects 🥺 i'm so happy for him ! pic.twitter.com/LLmjOUazrI — ًac ⁷ ♡ taehyung misser (ia) (@vminggukx) December 27, 2021

ARMY's reaction to V visiting the project

The singer found himself on the trending topic list as many shared gratitude towards V. One fan wrote, ''Kim Taehyung asked where the location for the birthday projects by vbar held, after saw it on weverse and he really went to see he really appreciates and cherish his fans so much. Taetae bestest boy. We love you taehyung!'' while another wrote, ''TaeTae went vbar arranged birthday projects place Seoul the place Designed exclusive showcase based on Tae’s image, showing his music, individuality and characteristics Taetae posted pic on his IG story''

OMG...Taehyung visited his own birthday projects which was organise by Vbar and the one he was asking on weverse few days ago💜💜💜😭😭😭



The happiness teddy bear is having seeing this...I am happy he gets to know how much he is loved

Taetae is so precious💜 pic.twitter.com/kC7Lv5O0oT — Angela♡ᵗʰᵛ| STREAM CHRISTMAS TREE🌲|VDAY🎂 (@VbaritoneLegend) December 27, 2021

TaeTae went vbar arranged birthday projects place Seoul the place

Designed exclusive showcase based on Tae’s image, showing his music, individuality and characteristics♥️🐯 Taetae posted pic on his IG story ♥️😭😭🐯❤️



The way taetae loves us Vbar queen you desarve pic.twitter.com/mkZXmsjML9 — TAE♡Vbear¹¹⁸🐅(CHRISTMAS TREE IS OUT NOW🎄) (@m_ontatta20) December 27, 2021

TAETAE'S SMILE 😭 HE'S TOO PRECIOUS pic.twitter.com/0lizLFFWRV — Elysha 💜 | STREAM & BUY CHRISTMAS TREE BY V 🎄 (@myonlyTAEger) December 27, 2021

More on BTS

The band recently announced their next world tour in 2022 which will start from Seoul, South Korea. Recently, three members of the band namely Jin, RM and Suga were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On December 27, Suga took to his WeVerse handle to share a health update by writing, ''I'm very good. Don't worry too much''

