After staying in the United States for over a week, BTS member Kim Taehyung finally returned to South Korea early morning on September 1. The BTS vocalist, who popularly goes by the stage name V, received a grand welcome at the Incheon Airport, where frenzied fans had gathered in large to meet the singer.

Despite it being in the early morning hours, a massive crowd of fans thronged the airport as they waited for V's arrival. Soon after they spotted the star making an exit from the airport, the excitement started to raise as fans screamed Kim's name while requesting a picture.

Kim Taehyung receives grand welcome in South Korea

Several fan clubs and pages took to Twitter and gave a glimpse of the global icon's arrival that left everything in utter chaos. In the video, Kim can be seen donning casuals with a mask as he appeared to smile and pose for the paps waiting outside the airport. Due to the singer's bodyguards and security, the fans struggled to take enough view of the popular singer.

[VIDEO] 220901 Taehyung arrival to Korea from New York



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/K9mU1TlM2p — TTP (@thetaeprint) August 31, 2022

Around 7 additional security guards to protect baby bear. Crazy even reporters couldn’t get normal videos due to chaos



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/HTLXwE0jFk — Tae In Paris 🎨🇫🇷 |🎄BB HOT#79 | 🍯🌙¹¹⁹ (@KTH_SUPREME) August 31, 2022

There were several other videos on social media that showed people sitting on the shoulder of others so that they can pierce through the crowd and just catch a glimpse of Kim. Others showed a female fan wearing a t-shirt with Kim;'s graphic and holding a big banner with the singer's picture on it.

He can barely walk through the crowd and reporters 😭 and this all happened at 5am. His return was truly anticipated.



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNGpic.twitter.com/yazePU7JZk — 𝐓𝐀𝐄𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 (@BTSVCentral) August 31, 2022

Overwhelmed with all the love and support he received at the airport, Kim thanked all while trying to wave at each of his fans waiting at the airport. However, with a lot of chaos and crowd, at one point, Taehyung expressed his surprise at seeing such a large gathering despite the inconvenient time of his arrival.

For the unknown, the BTS baritone singer had jetted off to the US for a schedule. He had even informed about his visit on his now-deleted Instagram story where he had shared a video. In the video, the star was seen sitting in the lounge before boarding the plane and he dropped the hint of his location in the song, V is going to New York.

Meanwhile, the global band which has been minting popularity ever since it has been formed recently created history at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (VMAs) by bagging the Best Group award for the fourth consecutive year. The boy band left behind major contenders like Blackpink, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic to take home the trophy.

IMAGE: Twitter/@thetaeprint