BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' Tops Billboard Chart; Becomes 1st Korean Soloist To Grab The Spot

The South Korean boy band BTS' member Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, is one of the most record-breaking singers from his country. Apart from breaking some Instagram records, V has now officially become the first Korean soloist to grab the number one spot on the Billboard chart. The singer's latest track Christmas Tree recently debuted on No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales charts, is weekly ranking of the best-selling songs in the United States.

Billboard, via its official social media handle, announced on January 4, that V's latest track Christmas Tree has officially debuted at number 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart. The song was released as a part of the new drama Our Beloved Summer. The track has made the singer the first South Korean soloist to ever debut at the number one spot on Billboard's chart and has also become the first Korean OST song to top the chart.

BTS' V breaks Billboard record

BTS V became the first solo artist to reach the top of Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Before him, only two other songs by Korean singers have debuted on number one. Last month, his BTS bandmate Suga became the first South Korean solo artist to reach no. 1 on Billboard's chart with his song Girl Of My Dreams. However, he made the track in collaboration with Juice WRLD. Earlier in 2012, PSY's smash hit Gangnam Style was the only Korean solo track to ever top the chart. But, it did not initially debut at No. 1. The track became famous after it went viral on social media.

Moreover, the track also debuted at no. 79 on this week's Hot 100 chart. Billboard's tweet read, "V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts at No. 79 on this week's #Hot100. It earns the @BTS_twt member his first career solo entry on the chart." V became the third artist to chart a solo on Billboard's Hot 100. Earlier, his fellow bandmates J-Hope and Suga have made their way to the chart with their solo songs. J-Hope was the first Korean singer to land a solo on the chart with his track Chicken Noodle Soup. Suga bagged the second position with his song Girl Of My Dreams.

V's "Christmas Tree" debuts at No. 79 on this week's #Hot100. It earns the @BTS_twt member his first career solo entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 4, 2022

Image: Twitter/@PopBase