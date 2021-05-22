BTS' V's Hairdo Sparks A Meme Fest As It Reminds ARMY Of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Look

K-Pop group BTS' Butter song was released on May 21, 2021, and broke several records on YouTube within hours of its release. In less than 24 hours, the much-awaited music video of the septet's second-ever English song, after Dynamite, crossed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube alone. Ahead of the song's release, BTS held a global press conference for their latest release and spoke about various subjects.

However, V's hairstyle from the event became one of the highlights of the press conference. Furthermore, Jungkook and V's banter over the latter's hairdo also left fans gushing as the former inserted forks in V's hair to make it appear like a crown. Soon after videos and photos from the virtual event surfaced on social media, it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as many hilariously compared the hairstyle of BTS' V to Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look.

BTS' V's hairstyle reminds ARMY of Priyanka Chopra's 2010 Met Gala look

A clip from BTS' latest conference has gone viral on the internet and fans were quick to point out that V’s perm hairstyle resembled Priyanka Chopra’s last Met Gala look. In 2019, The White Tiger star had walked the red carpet of "fashion's biggest night out" in an all-silver custom-made Christian Dior gown with a diamond-studded silver crown resting on her head. Back then, PeeCee's look from Met Gala had become trending fodder for memes and trolls on social media.

Now, V's latest hairdo has made Priyanka's Met Gala one of the trending topics of discussion on Twitter yet again. Fans took to the micro-blogging platform to share side-by-side photographs of both the celebrities to draw comparisons of their looks. Take a look at some rib-tickling tweets by ARMY comparing V and Priyanka's looks below:

Ever since BTS' Butter teaser photos were released, the latest hairstyles of the Bagtan Boys have been making headlines. Fans have also been showering their new looks with heaps of praise on social media. Meanwhile, according to a recent tweet by Chart Data’s Twitter handle, the music video of Butter surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes of its release and became the fastest video to surpass the 10-million mark.

Watch BTS' Butter MV on YouTube below:

IMAGE: V'S INSTAGRAM & PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

