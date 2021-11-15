BTS Wins Best K-Pop Award And 3 More At 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

South Korean boy band BTS has achieved yet another trailblazing feat by bagging four major awards at the recently held 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. The Bangtan boys were the biggest winners of the night, taking away awards under the Best Group, Best Pop Act of the year, Biggest Fans as well as Best K-Pop category. Following them was a new K-pop girl group Aespa, which took away the accolade for the Best Korean Act.

Following their lead was British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who won the best artist and best song award for his track Bad Habits. Among others, Nicki Minaj took away the Best Hip-Hop Artist award, while Olivia Rodrigo took home the Best Push Artst award. The highly anticipated event took place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, November 14.

BTS wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards

Their big win is followed by septet earning the Best Group and Biggest Fans award in the past as well. Last year, they were in the race for Best Pop for their single Dynamite, however, this time around their win wasn't for a specific track. The Best K-Pop Award was claimed by the septet amid the likes of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE.

With this, they have not only won over their fellow Korean artists but left behind many acclaimed artists like Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Imagine Dragons and Little Mix. Starting their series of awards in 2015, the band has won 14 EMAs to date. They have managed to garner an award every year except for 2014, which marked their first-time nomination.

Other winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards

Best Video- Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration- Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Best Electronic- David Guetta

Best New- Saweetie

Best Alternative- Yungblud

Best Rock- Måneskin

Best Latin- Maluma

Video for Good- Billie Eilish: Your Power

MTV EMA Generation Change Award- Viktória Radványi

Best U.S. Act- Taylor Swift

The award function also saw stunning performances by OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red while Yungblud marked the closing act.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial