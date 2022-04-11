BTS Wins Big At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022; Breaks Own Guinness World Record

With over 25 Guinness World records to their name, popular South Korean boyband BTS has established themselves in the hall of fame of the prestigious text. Moreover, they have racked up multiple international music awards and nominations including two Grammy nods becoming the only K-pop artist to achieve the feat. The septet has completed over eight years since their debut and shows no sign of slowing down to achieve unprecedented success in the music world.

Adding another feather to their hat, BTS has now won big at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards 2022 which was held on April 9, 2022, in Santa Monica. With this award, the band consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has broken their own Guinness World Record. Ecstatic fans poured in congratulations for the band and flooded social media with appreciation posts for them.

BTS extends their own Guinness World Record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award

BTS took home the trophy of the Favorite Music Group of the year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards 2022. This was the band's third consecutive victory at the award show and their sixth trophy overall. They broke and extended their own record of 'the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.'

Moreover, as per Soompi, the band was tied with Fifth Harmony at five wins each. This year, they were able to break the tie and become the sole holders of the impressive achievement. Currently, BTS is stationed in Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts at Allegiant Stadium. While they were present at the ceremony to accept their award, the band left a video message for the fans to extend their gratitude.

In the video message, the leader of the band, RM said, ''Thank you, KCA and ARMY, for the Favorite Music Group award. We’re honoured and so grateful to receive the award,'' while Jimin quipped, ''This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer,'' On the other hand, Min Yoogi chimed in, ''We will never, ever stop trying our best, and we will show you great performances.'' Jungkook and V thanked the fans for their love and support.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit