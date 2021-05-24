BTS Wins Top Social Artist At Billboard Music Awards For 5th Time; Debuts 'Butter' Live

At the Billboard Music Awards 2021, BTS scripted history once again after they bagged the 'Top Social Artist' award for the fifth consecutive time. The K-POP boyband had first won the award in 2017 after they dethroned Justin Bieber's streak and have been winning in the category ever since. This year, the group was pitted against K-POP groups Blackpink, and Seventeen, Filipino pop act SB19 and Ariana Grande.

Did BTS win a Billboard 2021 award?

BTS won the 2021 Top Social Artist award for their English single - 'Dynamite'. The Bangtan Boys also won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist. In all the K-POP sensations had been nominated in four categories Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song at the BBMAs 2021.

"Top social artist for the fifth consecutive time. Thank you ARMY and BBMAs for such an incredible title," said BTS J-Hope in a video shared by the Billboard Music Awards Twitter handle. "Let's hope to stay connected as always. ARMYs we love you," said Suga and the boys.

top social artist winners for the FIFTH YEAR IN A ROW !! congrats, @BTS_twt !! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/bjrpxPO59V — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021

Netizens react to BTS Butter Debut

Aside from the win, the BTS BBMAs 2021 performance for their newly-released title track 'Butter' was equally anticipated. Ever since its release, BTS 'Butter' has climbed up on the charts and has been piling up views. The latest English single by Bangtan Boys also became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views outdoing none other than BTS itself which had held the rank with its previous English single Dynamite. In 24 hours, BTS Butter garnered over 113 million views.

ladies and gentlemen, BUTTER the song and performance of the year. pic.twitter.com/c8mQCyghlS — tae (@ttaetefm) May 24, 2021

THE SET, THEIR FITS, THE VISUALS, VOCALS, STAGE PRESENCE, AND BUTTER CHOREOGRAPHY WAS ALL SO GOOD! THAT WAS EVERYTHING 👏#ButterLiveDebut #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0vdUoHk033 — ًac ⁷ daddeh 🧈 (@vminggukx) May 24, 2021

smoothER than butter!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3hjjtYtB7 — hot chuco⁷ 🧈 | bday giveaway 📌 (@seokchimtae) May 24, 2021

