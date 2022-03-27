BTS X 'Naatu Naatu': Bangtan Boys Grooving To 'RRR's Hit Track Is An Icing On Cake; Watch

BTS is touted to be one of the biggest bands in the world. The South Korean band is ruling over millions of hearts with its superhit music tracks. The band recently dominated the headlines after one of the members, Jungkook, achieved a milestone as his song 'Stay Alive' was a top hit on Spotify. According to The TaeKook Global, Stay Alive is the fastest OST & Solo song by a Korean Male act to achieve this milestone on the platform. The song has crossed more than 70 Million views on the streaming platform.

BTS members groove to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

Meanwhile, fans are loving the latest edit of BTS members grooving to the latest released film, RRR's superhit track Naatu Naatu. The BTS X Tollywood edit is made by one of the ARMY members. The clip sees BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), SUGA (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) shaking a leg on Naatu Naatu. The first edit features Hobi and Suga and their vibe undoubtedly fits perfectly in sync with Ram and Taarak's vibe in Naatu Naatu. Watch here:

Another video that surfaced online sees all of the seven BTS members. In the edited clip, the Bangtan boys are seen grooving to Naatu Naatu which is fantastic and the vibes are overflowing with swag. It's definitely a treat for Desi ARMYs to watch their favourite boyband dancing to RRR's hit track. Watch:

More on RRR

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli's critically acclaimed period actioner RRR broke several records on its debut day at the box office. The film, which sees Ram Charan and Jr. NTR engaging in some power-packed stunts, shattered Rajamoul's previous record that he set with Baahubali: The Conclusion. RRR minted Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day, while on the second day, it garnered Rs 23.75 crore as stated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The movie marked Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu industry as it saw her essaying the role of Seetha. The film was released worldwide on 25 March 2022. Apart from the trio, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@taeppyness/jammypants4