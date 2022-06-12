BTS: 'Yet To Come' Breaks Band's Own Record For Biggest Spotify Debut; Trends In Top 3

South Korean boyband BTS once again delighted all its fans with its new album Proof. The album sums up the group's entire journey with all the tracks that they have belted out over the years. It consists of their old hits and three new tracks, namely Yet To Come, Run BTS, and For Youth. The songs have managed to garner immense love from all the corners.

Along with the album, the group also released a nostalgia-inducing music clip of the track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). Reportedly, the track has created a new record on its Spotify debut and managed to break the group's own record.

Yet to come song creates a new record on Spotify

South Korean K-pop band BTS recently released their much-awaited album Proof. The song not only made the ARMY go all gaga over the track but also managed to create a new record. On the first day of its release, all of the tracks Proof debuted at high ranks on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart list. Among all, the Yet to Come song grabbed the number 3 spot on Spotify's daily global chart, with a whopping total of 7,178,605 streams on its first day of release. With this, the track managed to surpass BTS' own record with the highest streaming of any Korean language song released on the platform. It also left behind Coldplay’s My Universe which garnered 6.7 million streams on the first day.

Among the other tracks of Proof, Run BTS also managed to sweep into the list by being at the number 6 position. Morever, For Youth bagged the 11th spot, along with Born Singer taking the 16th position.

More about BTS' Yet to come song

Yet to come was announced on May 4 through a live stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel. It attempts to depict a complete era in BTS and their fans’ journey together. Talking about the music video, it refers to their older hits like I Need You, Spring Day, Fake Love, and even the most recent one Permission to Dance. At the time of its premiere, the song garnered the attention of the fans and smashed records within seconds of its release. The song received 795,000 likes in just no time with over 1.57 million views.

Image: Twitter/@Qg_Barmys