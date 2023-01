While BTS are not coming to India for a concert anytime soon, they still have a treat for their ARMY in India as their concert film is set to hit Indian threatres soon. The K-pop group's film 'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' or 'BTS: Yet To Come in Busan' will be releasing across the globe, including India.

The BTS concert film will feature all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, and their last group performance in South Korea's Busan last year.

When will 'BTS Yet To Come' release in India?

BTS' live performance from their concert in Busan will be available in theatres across several states in India starting on February 1. The film will be screened across more than 110 countries/territories, but for a limited time only. The run time of the film is 103 minutes.

How and where to watch 'BTS Yet To Come' in India?

The tickets are currently on sale and can be booked online. It will be screened in India by PVR, INOX and Cinepolis in various formats including 4D, 4DX and 2D.

What to expect from the film?

The film will feature BTS's last live concert before they went on a hiatus. It will showcase performances of many BTS fan-favourite songs such as RUN, Run BTS, Dynamite, and Boy With Luv. The highlight of the screening will be the ARMY bomb where viewers can bring the BTS light sticks and enjoy the big screen experience like a real concert.

When will BTS be back?

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.