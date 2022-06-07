BTS, YouTube Team Up For 'MyBTStory' Initiative, Acknowledge Band's 'greatest Champions'

K-pop band BTS, who never leaves any stone unturned to enthrall fans with their spectacular performances and concerts, recently surprised fans with exciting news. The septet band that comprises Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope has devised a new method for ARMY members to share their memories with the boy band. Much to the surprise of the fans, for the special segment, the band has collaborated with YouTube.

The idols of K-pop announced the news about their new initiative MyBTStory, which will officially launch on June 10 in an exclusive partnership with the streaming hub’s YouTube Shorts. The band members who enjoy a massive fan following globally penned a letter explaining the initiative on their YouTube’s official blog.

BTS launches new initiative #MyBTStory for fans

In the note which is addressed to the ARMY, the septet band acknowledged the fan love and revealed how for the last nine years, they have been overwhelmed with the outpour of love. As the band enters its tenth year, they wish to celebrate the milestone with their fans.

“Dear ARMY, For nine years you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our tenth year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we’ve had together so far. Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts.”

Further, in the note, the band member confessed how their fans have been their biggest motivators and how their faith in them just made them a global sensation. In the letter ahead, the band asked fans to make special videos of their memorable BTS moment by using the hashtag #MyBTStory which will get featured in an ARMY tribute video.

“From our first concert to the world’s biggest stages to video premieres and album releases, you have been there with us and we want to relive these unforgettable BTS moments with you. By adding the hashtag #MyBTStory to your Short, we will be able to watch and possibly include your story in an ARMY tribute video we are making that will feature a collection of these memories. ARMY, we love you so much, thank you for sticking by us and we can’t wait to see what you create!" the letter concluded.

The #MyBTStory challenge will launch on the same day when BTS plans to premiere their new music video for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) and release their upcoming three-disc anthology album Proof.



Meanwhile, the boyband is making a lot of buzzes as recently they visited the White House and met US President Joe Biden where they discussed hate crimes against Asians, inclusivity, and diversity.

IMAGE: Instagram/BTS.BigHitOfficial