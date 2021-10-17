BTS's Jimin, V, & Jungkook Lead Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings This Month

BTS' members Jimin, V, and Jungkook have topped the list of individual male K-Pop idol brand value for October, according to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

The Korea Institute has analysed big data of 687 individual male K-Pop idols from September 16 through October 16 in areas of media activity, consumer participation, community activity, communication, among others.

Jimin tops the list for the 33rd consecutive month

The first spot went to BTS’ Jimin, who topped the list for the 33rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,654,771 for October. He showed a 57.62% increase in total brand activity from September and earned 91.50% positive reactions on positive-negative analysis.

He was followed by BTS' V, who stood at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,663,845 points, an increase of 51.38%, from 3,741,421 in September. Jungkook bagged third place with a total of 5,473,457 points. His brand reputation index increased by 69.78%, from 32,23,834 in September.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo stood at fourth place and BTS' Jin at fifth place with a brand reputation index of 4,837,410 and 4,329,822 respectively.

More on BTS

Earlier, BTS has treated their fans as they returned with In the Soop season two, wherein the global K-pop stars take a break and for a week, spend time in the forest doing things they love. From Jungkook's nipple piercing to his dog Jeon Bahm, the BTS ARMY has been going crazy and has been talking about the show on social media.

Last month, the seven members of BTS came together to invite their fans for their concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ as they grooved to their chart-topping number. They shared a video announcing their plans to hold the online concert on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST).

Meanwhile, BTS recently collaborated with Coldplay for a new song 'My Universe'. The music video of 'My Universe' follows the global superstar groups traversing the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is condemned. But that doesn't stop BTS, Coldplay, and a group of aliens called 'Supernova 7' from combining forces in the form of a hologram. The song also debuted at no. 1 on Billboards Hot 100 chart.

Image: Instagram/@BTSJIMIN/@BTSTAE/@BTSJUNGKOOK