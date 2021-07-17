BTS’s Latest Song 'Permission To Dance' Debuts On UK’s Official Singles Chart

Korean boyband BTS recently dropped the music video for their latest dance number Permission To Dance. After delivering the super hit song Butter the boyband is back with another video. BTS released their new song on July 9. Co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, Permission to Dance is a bright song with piano and string sounds. BTS new song achieved another feat within just a few days of its release. Permission to Dance debuted at UK's Official Singles Chart and entered the top 40.

BTS Permission To Dance debuts on UK’s Official Singles Chart

🕺 They don't need permission to dance! @BTS_twt earn a seventh UK Top 40 entry with their newest single 💃 https://t.co/1BS2UB2YtX pic.twitter.com/cot4YliDiT — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 16, 2021

The UK’s Official Singles Chart took to their Twitter and announced that BTS earned their seventh UK Top 40 entry with their newest single Permission To Dance. The music video of the song has crossed 163 million views on Youtube since its release.

BTS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS returned to the show hosted by Jimmy Fallon for two days in a row on July 13 and July 14. The Korean boyband also performed their recently released track Permission to Dance for the first time on American television followed by their super hit number Butter. Post their performance the group joined the host Jimmy Fallon through video call will sit down to chat with the host. In a fun segment, the members of BTS played a game and confirmed or denied some of the biggest burning rumours about themselves The band back in September 2020 had performed their hit numbers Idol, Home, Black Swan, Mikrokosmos and Dynamite. As per Variety, the episode had garnered over 230 million views digital views.

BTS' Butter breaks records

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6🎉



아미 여러분과 같이 역사를 쓰고 있는 #BTS_Butter

6주 동안 무한한 사랑 보내주셔서 감사합니다!

보라해💜💛💜💛💜💛



We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter

HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY

We Purple You 💜💛💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/JtIJg4VdnW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 6, 2021

BTS' super hit song Butter has added another milestone to its list. Butter continued to hold over the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the sixth consecutive week. With this, BTS continued their record as the longest-running No 1 debut by a group in Billboard chart history. Furthermore, Butter is one among the less than ten songs to spend its first six weeks on the top spot in music history. Thanking BTS ARMY for their support and help in achieving this feat, members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, JungKook, SUGA and V took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You."

Image: BTS's official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.