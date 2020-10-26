Busta Rhymes' Before & After Photo Leaves Fans Amazed With His 'powerful Transformation'

American rapper Busta Rhymes has won the hearts of his fan army after he shared his weight transformation pictures online. He took to Instagram to motivate everyone towards fitness amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Busta Rhymes before and after picture has created a tremendous buzz online, leaving fans shocked to see what the rapper has achieved over time.

Busta Rhymes before and after photo

In the merged photo shared by him, the musician can be seen obese in the before section. However, it is compensated with his after photo wherein he flaunts his chiselled six-pack abs and muscular physique. Although the pictures aptly narrated his tough journey of weight loss, the rapper did not just stop there. He articulated his thoughts by penning down an inspiring caption for all his followers asking them to never ‘give up’ on themselves. The rapper also claimed that his only motto is to ‘inspire’ everyone around him.

DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!

Along with motivating fans, the musician also raised anticipation amongst fans about his upcoming studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Announcing that the ‘pre-order’ and ‘merch’ are available online, he said that the album will release this Friday, on October 30. The news has left his fans rejoiced.

#ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10.30.20 ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€

PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!!

Fans react to Busta Rhymes’ weight transformation journey

After the transformation picture appeared on Instagram, followers couldn’t help themselves but praise Busta Rhymes for his hard work. While some said that it is a “powerful transformation”, others expressed their eagerness about his upcoming studio album. A user also added that whatever the rapper has achieved throughout the decade is due to his “strong self-being, discipline, and perseverance”. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online on this amazing transformation:

