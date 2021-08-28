Camila Cabello Addresses Engagement Rumours; Shares Photo With Shawn On 2nd Anniversary

Camila Cabello recently addressed the rumours doing rounds on social media about her engagement with his boyfriend, Shawn Mendes and talked about how the latter did not propose to her yet. She jokingly spoke about the rumours that began when her fans spotted a ring on her left index finger and stated that she does not even know in which hand the engagement ring is worn.

Camila Cabello on her engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Camila Cabello addressed her engagement rumours with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes and clarified that she is not engaged. She even revealed that he hasn’t even proposed yet. Speaking further about how the fans spotted a ring on her index finger, she explained that it was an honest mistake and said, “I swear to god, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger. I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know." Clarifying her side further, she added, “My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!"

Later in the show, when even the host, Jimmy Fallon was unable to answer in which hand the engagement ring is worn, Cabello joked that even he does not know and said, “Is this common knowledge?" Even the host further admitted that he does not wear his wedding ring and joked about how he had a tattoo on his back to symbolize his wedding instead. Speaking further about her relationship with Mendes, she joked, “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too — it says 'Shawn Mendes. It says 'señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says 'señorita.'"



Camila Cabello recently celebrated her 2nd Anniversary with beau Shawn Mendes and posted glimpses of her quality time spent together. She wished Mendes a happy anniversary and cheered, “ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love." In the photos, they were seen making quirky faces while posing for the camera. Many fans and celebrity artists wished them on their special day.

IMAGE: AP