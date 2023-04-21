Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Walk Hand-in-hand Days After Sharing A Kiss At Coachella

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted walking hand-in-hand by fans in California. The former couple re-ignited dating rumours when they shared a kiss at the Coachella music festival. Days after the kiss, a picture of the singers taking a stroll together hand-in-hand is doing rounds on the internet.

Camila and Shawn Mendes sparked rumours about them being back together after they shared a kiss at Coachella on April 14. However, this does not seem to be a one-off incident. A viral video shows the Senorita singers walking on the streets holding hands. In the video, both Shawn and Camila can be seen dressed in casual outfits as they spend time with each other.

📸| Shawn y camila juntos en los angeles california 🤭 hay un poco de marketing en este video jajaja 😝 #ShawnAndCamila #shawnmendes #Camilacabello pic.twitter.com/ON7SAUixBT — Shawniee.Mendes🖤 (@vmarchena901) April 20, 2023

Camila Cabello teases new song hinting at Coachella reunion with Shawn Mendes

Though fans speculated that Camila and Shawn are dating each other again, neither of them confirmed or denied the news. However, Camila Cabello took to her social media to tease a new song that is reportedly called June Gloom. A part of the lyrics shared by Camila read, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.” This song comes at a time when photos and videos of the singers making headlines can be considered obvious proof of their relationship.

As soon as Camila posted the teaser of her new song, fans of the singer immediately mentioned Shawn Mendes in the comment section. One of the comments read, “THE COACHELLA REFERENCE”. While another one noted, “Shawn bro this bout u buddyy”. Moreover, Camila captioned the post “4.12” and the song is called June Bloom. This made users ask her if the date in the song has some significance.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes relationship timeline

For the unversed, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were in a relationship for 2 years before announcing their split in November 2021 in a joint statement. Their kiss at Coachella weekend sparked rumours about them dating again. However, a source close to Camila told Page Six that the singers are just hanging out and that “they are single, friendly and the kiss was a one-off”. Camila’s new song and the singers’ new hand-in-hand video have fueled the speculations made by fans.