Camila Cabello 'grateful' As 'Bam Bam' Featuring Ed Sheeran Ranks No. 5 On Global Charts

Camila Cabello recently collaborated with the popular singer Ed Sheeran for the hit track Bam Bam, which rose to the top of the charts as soon as it was released. The track has now ranked in fifth place on the Billboard Global charts and Camila took to her social media account to express her gratitude for the achievement. She mentioned she was 'grateful' and called the song a 'family heirloom' as she announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran Bam Bam tops charts

Camila Cabello took to her social media account and penned down a note about the success of Bam Bam. She mentioned that she and Ed Sheeran were listening to songs from her childhood when they wrote the song. She also listed some Spanish songs that have impacted her life. She then went on to mention that for her, Bam Bam was like 'coming out of pain and into joy'. The singer also mentioned that although life has its ups and downs, one will laugh and love again. Her caption read-

"BAM BAM FEAT. @teddysphotos is NUMBER 5 ON THE GLOBAL CHARTS! I’m so damn grateful. When we wrote this song we were playing songs I heard in my childhood- songs that made my family sing, dance and celebrate life. Celia Cruz- la vida es un carnaval- Marc Anthony- vivir mi vida. Un montón de estrellas - polo montañés. These songs in Spanish have important life messages about how life can break your heart, but we can also dance and sing and move our bodies through it. This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood, and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me from my mom and to her from her mom. Life has it's up and downs, but you will laugh again and you will love again. This song is a god damn family heirloom on the radio. Music is sacred. And I’m so thankful to you all for listening. HAY AMOR EN TODOS LADOS. SIGUE BAILANDO. (There is love everywhere… keep dancing.)"

Bam Bam performance at 'Concert For Ukraine'

The much-loved duo also crooned their popular track at the recently conducted 'Concert For Ukraine' and shared glimpses from the event on social media. They participated in the charity event to extend their solidarity with Ukrainians, who have been impacted by the Russian invasion. The event was conducted to collect funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

