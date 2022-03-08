Camila Cabello Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Boss, Flaunts Her 'Bam Bam' Moves

As Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran's new music video titled Bam Bam took the internet by storm, the fans showered tons of love on their latest collaboration. While Cabello was enjoying flaunting her favourite dance moves of Bam Bam during her appearance on BBC’s The One Show, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. However, she handled it like a boss lady instead of getting embarrassed about the moment.

The Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello released a song named Bam Bam in collaboration with the notable English musician, Ed Sheeran for her upcoming third studio album, Familia, on 4 March 2022. It marked the second collaboration between Cabello and Sheeran, following Sheeran's single, South of the Border.

Camila Cabello gets candid as she handles her wardrobe malfunction

Camila Cabello recently appeared on The One Show and faced a wardrobe malfunction while she was trying to show off her Bam Bam moves. The host asked the singer to reveal her favourite dance moves from her latest single and as she stood up and tossed her hair back, she held a part of her shirt to perform the dance but it ended up revealing her nipple. It was also depicted that while she was about to groove to the song, her maroon coloured blouse was already unbuttoned halfway down the chest.

The moment she realised that she experienced a wardrobe malfunction, she managed to hold her blouse with her hands and said, “Whoops, almost flashed you!” Furthermore, the singer did not feel embarrassed about the moment and continued to show off her moves like a boss lady. As she finished flaunting her Bam Bam moves, she went candid about the moment and said to the host, "I hope you didn’t see nipple."

The moment the video surfaced online, the fans came out in support of the singer and lauded her presence of mind while handling her wardrobe malfunction. Take a look at how the fans reacted-

my favorite part is when she keeps dancing — carlos 🔮 (@SirJauregui) March 7, 2022

Camila is such a professional as well. She just got on with it. These things happen. Well Camila. #thesethingshappenonlivetv — Lord Ian (@LordIan91827407) March 7, 2022

erase it, don't you realize how disrespectful that is? what the fuck do you have in your head?! — I was happy :( (@fvcjlc) March 7, 2022

Calm down everyone, it's just a nipple, men and women both have them. The female version is primarily a food dispenser👍 — RehumanEyes (@endthebeeb) March 7, 2022

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello