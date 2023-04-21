Camila Cabello Hints At Getting Back With Shawn Mendes After Coachella Kiss

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello took to social media and shared a teaser for her upcoming song June Bloom. Several fans speculated that the song is about the kiss and possible reunion Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had as they attended Coachella 2023 together. The lyrics to the song seemingly pointed at her ex-boyfriend Mendes.

In the teaser posted on Instagram, June Bloom’s lyrics pointed to Cabello's emotional entanglement with Mendes. “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.” The lyrics also make a reference to Coachella 2023. Camila sang the lyrics, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about,” read the lyrics, which excited the fans.

Camila Cabello’s new song teaser amassed more than 288K likes on Instagram. Several fans commented to express their excitement over the Coachella reference. While one fan wrote, “NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH,” another commented, “It’s the Coachella lyric for me." Another fan asked, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN LIKE WHY THAT DATE.” Check out the teaser of her new song June Bloom below.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ viral Coachella kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in the first weekend. Their reunion happened more than a year after their break up. The two were seen getting cozy with each other and shared a kiss, which led many fans to speculate that the former lovers were back together again. While several media reports denied this, Camila’s new song points to the contrary. Netizens have also been wishing to see the couple get back together once again.