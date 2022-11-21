Camila Cabello Makes Special Appearance At BLACKPINK's Show In LA; Performs With Jisoo

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK are currently having the time of their life as they are touring across the US for their shows. Soon after the release of their album, the musical group, which comprises Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie, jetted off to the US for their shows. During their latest show in LA, Camila Cabello joined the band's member Jisoo to perform her track Liar and made the audience groove.

BLACKPINK recently had one of their shows from their world tour 'Born Pink' in Los Angeles, California. During the show, singer Camila Cabello made a special appearance and performed her track Liar with Jisoo. During the performance, her powerful notes and Jisoo's vocal tones made the audience laud them. Ever since the show, the band's fans, aka BLINKS, showered the two singers with love and praise.

Many fans shared glimpses of the show on Twitter. Sharing a clip from the concert, a fan wrote, "CAMILA CABELLO AND JISOO PERFORMING LIAR TOGETHER AT BLACKPINK’S TOUR OMG THE COLLAPSE."

CAMILA CABELLO AND JISOO PERFORMING LIAR TOGETHER AT BLACKPINK’S TOUR OMG THE COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/SUfoRXQcCV — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 20, 2022

JISOO x CAMILA COLLAB STAGE pic.twitter.com/pQ6AhvklCO — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) November 20, 2022

Jisoo thanks Cabello for her special appearance

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jisoo shared some glimpses of the show during which she shared the stage with Cabello. In the photos, the K-Pop star wore a sleeveless red dress while Cabello honoured the band by wearing a compilation of their tour's merch. The two also shared a hug during the show.

In the caption, Jisoo thanked the Senorita singer and wrote, "It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello!" She continued, "Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!"

Reacting to the post, a fan of the two singers wrote, "The Liar stage was Epic! Jisoo & Camila were the Happiest Girls together singing their hearts out!!," while another commented, "Even Camilla wearing born pink dress I'm so happy." A fan also penned, "two world stars are side by side. we love you guys so much 'Camila Jisoo.'"

After a hiatus for the past two years, BLACKPINK made their comeback earlier this year. The band released their album Born Pink and their tracks Pink Venom and Shut Down broke records. The band has so far performed in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Newark and LA.

Image: Instagram/@sooyaaa__