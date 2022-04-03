Camila Cabello Opens Up On Her Body Image Struggles: Says, 'I've Felt Super Vulnerable'

Singer Camila Cabello recently opened up about her body image struggles in a lengthy Instagram post. The singer opened up about how she has felt vulnerable after reading comments on the internet on her pictures shared by the paparazzi. She further condemned society for creating an unrealistic image of a "healthy woman" which ultimately takes a toll on one's mental health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Camila Cabello recently shared a long note on her struggles with body image along with a selfie. She began the note by writing about how being photographed every time she stepped in a beach club in Miami made her feel "super vulnerable." She wrote, "Every time I've gone to this beach club in Miami I get paper - somehow when I check in papas know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared - I've worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

She further revealed how she had to remind herself that it was society's thoughts and not her when the negative comments impacted her self-esteem. She also added what is society's view of a "healthy" woman. The singer penned, "I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a "healthy" woman's body looked like that is completely not real for a lot of women."

Camila Cabello on how the negative comments impacted her mental health

Cabello further mentioned how she would feel empty as she never talked about the same. She wrote, "I knew I looked 'good' in the pictures and thought I would feel accomplished and yet I've never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture's thoughts that became my thoughts. I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or 'healthy,' but what is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can't enjoy your life? Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can't let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?"

In concluding her note, the Senorita singer talked about seeing children enjoying themselves at the beach reminded her of her childhood. She wrote, "Emotionally, the messaging I get from our world in loud in my own head. Ironically, all the therapy, all the inner work is to try and get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I'm mourning her today. Happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE." "Ps I ran away to the Pool area where hopefully they can't get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes I'm exhausted lol," she added.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello