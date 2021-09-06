Camila Cabello REVEALS Feeling 'burnt Out' Before Pandemic But Lockdown Turned Life Around

As Camila Cabello garners love from fans for her debut romantic musical movie, Cinderella, she opened up about how she has had anxiety issues since she was a teenager and revealed that she was burnt out before lockdown and was living with a high amount of anxiety.

Camila Cabello opens up about her anxiety issues

According to reports by Page Six, Camila Cabello recently opened up about how the pandemic gave her a pause to fix her anxiety issues and how the present time was positive for her. Opening up about her toughest days of life, she said, “Before lockdown, I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn't really listening to how I felt."

She also talked about how she realised that she needed therapy and how the pandemic gave her that pause. She added, “I kept telling myself everything was good, 'I should feel fine, I should feel OK.' What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help -- because I needed help. I needed therapy. The pandemic gave me that pause to say, 'Let's not carry on running on this broken leg, let's fix it.”

Cabello also recalled how she was continuously working while not feeling good at the same and stated, “That's something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I'd just say, 'Sorry, guys'. I know now I have to take care of myself. No one is going to know when I've reached a limit other than me, so I have to take care of myself in that way.”

Recalling further about her anxiety issues, she revealed, “Anxiety is something I've struggled with since I was a teenager and so this has actually been a really positive time for me. I've learned a lot about balance, about saying no to things because it's better for me to have that hour of therapy and see my friends. It's about not allowing myself to get to the point where I'm burnt out." Camila Cabello also spoke about how therapy had benefitted her and added that she had seen stability in her relationship. She also mentioned how she was now having time to deepen intimate relationships. Speaking about her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, she revealed how he had been so supportive and trustworthy.

