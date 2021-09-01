Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Came Late To The 'Cinderella' Premiere; Says "I Passed Out"

Camila Cabello is one of the prominent Cuban-American musicians whose fans have been waiting for the release of her highly-anticipated movie, Cinderella. As the premiere of her movie was recently held, it was depicted that she came late to the event and shared a quirky reason behind reaching late on the stage.

Camila Cabello on being late to the Cinderella premiere

The premiere of Camila Cabello’s upcoming romantic musical comedy movie, Cinderella, was recently held during which the artist went candid while speaking about her movie and stated how she had an incredible experience working in the film. As the artist’s entry was a bit delayed, she went on stage and addressed the crowd stating that the reason behind the delay was because she passed out in the middle of the premiere.

While speaking to her fans through her notes, she said, "I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes.”. However, she did not explain further why she was late, she went on to speak about her movie and stated, “First of all! Thanks for being here. I wrote this down so I wouldn’t forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience.”. Adding to it, she also mentioned, "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it, and not f--- it up. And I’m happy I didn’t f--- it up. And I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity.".

Camila Cabello’s movies

Camila Cabello will be essaying the lead role in her upcoming film, Cinderella, and making her acting debut with the movie. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie is based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault along with an original idea by the movie producer, Cordon. The release of the film was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the production was later resumed in August 2020. It has now been slated to release on September 3, 2021, and fans can enjoy watching it on Amazon Prime Video. Some of the popular cast members of the movie include Idina Menzel as Vivian, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Billy Porter as the Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent, Maddie Baillio, and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters and many more.

IMAGE: AP