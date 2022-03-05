Camila Cabello Sheds Light On Breakup With Shawn Mendes Post Release Of Her Song 'Bam Bam'

Camila Cabello recently released her much-awaited music video, Bam Bam in collaboration with Ed Sheeran and garnered immense praise for the song. While expressing her delight in the release of her song, she even talked about her recent break with her longtime boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. The duo broke up in November 2021 after dating for around 2 years.

Camila Cabello is the popular Cuban-American singer and songwriter whose songs are a huge hit among the massive fan following she enjoys from all over the world. Some of her popular ones include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Havana, Crying in the Club, Liar, Shameless, Living Proof, Oh Na Na, My Oh My, Cry for Me, Never Be the Same, Bad Things, First Man, I Have Questions, Million to One, I'll Be Home for Christmas, among others.

Camila Cabello talks about her break up with Shawn Mendes

According to Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the singer addressed her split with Shawn Mendes as her break-up song, Bam Bam surfaced online. As the fans speculated her addressing her breakup in the lyrics of her song, Bam Bam, she opened up about the same and clarified that despite the song being a breakup song, she loves Mendes.

The lyrics read- "We were kids at the start/I guess we're grown-ups now/Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts/But not everything works out. Love came around and it knocked me down/But I'm back on my feet, That's just life, baby/I was barely standing/But now I'm dancing."

Expressing her feelings about Mendes, Cabello stated that the song was only about showing the cycles of love, and life and said, "I f—ing love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…' Whatever it is that's going on in your life… hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"

Furthermore, Camila Cabello also talked about her upcoming album titled Familia and shed light on how her priorities changed over the years. She mentioned how earlier she focussed on making her life happy and healthy while having a happy relationship and added how her focus eventually shifted post her breakup. She then stated how they both started so young in their career and were still learning to be healthy adults. "We both started so young, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career, and that's okay," she stated.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShawnMendes