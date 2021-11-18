Can Taylor Swift Win A Grammy Her New Tracks In 'Red (Taylor's Version)'?

Post the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been receiving critical acclaim for her re-recorded album and its new tracks. Many fans have been wondering if the recreated album will be eligible for a Grammy award. Originally released in the year 2012, Red album is considered to be one of her best releases to date. However, it did not receive any Grammy at the time of its release, despite being nominated for 'Album of the year' and 'Best country album' categories at the ceremony in 2014. Fans are wondering if the re-release could change that. Read on to know if the album is eligible for Grammys.

Is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) eligible for Grammys?

According to a report by Billboard, in February this year, a Recording Academy spokesperson said that the current 'eligibility guidelines would allow for the new performances and albums to be eligible if they were recorded within the last five years.' However, he added that 'none of the older songs would be eligible for songwriting awards.' This means prior releases that the singer rerecorded- Red and 22 are not eligible for songwriting categories such as 'Song of the Year.'

It is still not clear if the new rule for Grammy album eligibility that was announced in May this year will be affecting the album as a whole. According to the new rules in effect to Grammy Awards in 2023, 'an album must contain greater than 75 per cent playing time of newly recorded (within five years of the release date), previously unreleased recordings.'

Songs from Red (Taylor's Version) are eligible for Grammys

Even though the rerecorded songs are not eligible for the songwriting categories, several tracks such as her 10-minute version of All Too Well, could be an exception. Since such songs were never made public and were recorded within the given time frame of the past five years, they are eligible for the categories.

All Too Well is likely to be nominated for 'Song of the Year,' while Swift's duets such as Run with Ed Sheeran, and Nothing New with Phoebe Bridgers might be contending for 'Best pop duo/Group performance.' Her recent release, I Bet You Think About Me starring Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton (the MV being helmed by Blake Lively) might even secure a nomination for 'Best Country duo/Group performance.' The official list of Grammy 2022 nominations will be announced on November 23.

(Image: Instagram/@taylorswift)