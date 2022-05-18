Cannes 2022: AR Rahman Calls PM Modi's Message 'perfect', Says 'India Has Stories To Tell'

As the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival kick-started on May 17, 2022, Indian composer and singer A.R. Rahman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, ahead of the festival, was 'perfect'. Ahead of the event, on Tuesday, PM Modi had expressed happiness, stating, "India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world."

A.R. Rahman says PM Modi's message was 'perfect'

Legendary composer A.R. Rahman opened up about his views on PM Modi's message, stating that India has a lot of stories to tell. He further added, "The quality of stories and the making has come up really high. It is a good start and I feel that there is much more to do in terms of distribution, sensibilities and being quick with narratives."

Terming the Prime Minister's message as perfect, the veteran musician asserted, "It (Prime Minister Modi's message) is a perfect one because narratives have to come from this part of the world. International films have always been about the West mostly. The past 20 years have been changing."

A.R. Rahman speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022

During the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022, which is being held in the presence of this year's Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Cannes jury Deepika Padukone, R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddique, and more, A.R. Rahman said, "I can't say much because I have been in the industry for the last 40 years, 10 years playing outside and now as a director for a cinematic experience."

Opening up about his VR film Le Musk, the music maestro asserted, "The reason why I did this film in the English language is to see how it works, to break boundaries and to set a new path. I want to thank my whole team, please do check out how we can improve it and how we can celebrate it."

Image: ANI