Cannes 2023: Kumar Sanu Is A 'proud Father' After Daughter Shannon K Walks Red Carpet

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023. She attended the film festival and was at the premiere of Harrison Ford's film Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. Kumar Sanu took to social media and heaped praise on his 21-year-old daughter.

Kumar Sanu shared a series of photos featuring Shannon K's red carpet moments from the film festival. The popular playback singer wrote in the caption, "My daughter Shannon, shining at Cannes! As a fan of the legendary Indiana Jones movie, starring the incomparable Harrison Ford, this moment is surreal. Shannon's relentless hard work has carved a special place for her in the industry. Witnessing her journey unfold fills my heart with immense joy. Keep soaring, my little daughter, and may this be just the beginning of an extraordinary legacy. @shannonksinger #ProudFather #shannonk #cannesfilmfestival #indianjonesandthedialofdestiny." Take a look at the post below.

Shannon K at Cannes 2023

Shannon K walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on May 18. For her red carpet debut, she sported a power pink floor-length gown with statement sleeves. She completed her look with netted gloves and a princess tiara. For her accessories, she opted for a serpentine necklace and a bracelet. Opening up about her experience, she said, "Surreal💜At the movie premiere of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny The legendary Harrison Ford." Take a look at the post below.

Other Indian debuts at Cannes 2023

Apart from Shannon K, several Indian celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela and Diana Penty walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time. Apart from them, influencers Dolly Singh and Masoom Minawala also made their maiden red-carpet apperance at Cannes. Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari are also expected to attend the film festival.

More about Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 began on May 16 and will end on May 27. Several celebrities from all walks of life graced the red carpet. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the film festival in a hooded Valentino gown.