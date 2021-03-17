Cardi B And Candace Owens' Twitter Spat: WAP Singer Fires Back At Commentator

Cardi B's WAP has been in the news since the music video was released. The song that was released in 2020, also features Grammy-award winner Megan Thee Stallion. The song has been making headlines for its bold and provocative dance moves since then but it has not hindered the song's popularity. Now the song is in the headlines for a similar reason, especially after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's performance at the 2021 Grammys on March 14.

Cardi B and Candace Owens' Twitter battle

Cardi B, the hitmaker of WAP and an eight-time Grammy nominee got into a battle of words on Twitter with Candace Owens, a political commentator. The Twitter battle took place after Owens spoke on FOX News on Tucker Carlson's show about Cardi B's Grammys performance of WAP. She said that Cardi B, through her performance is 'intentionally trying to degrade our (American) culture and hurt the children.'

To this, Cardi B retweeted the segment uploaded by a fan, and added a line saying 'We made it to FOX news'. She hit back at Candace Owens in another separate tweet, and called her 'Candy'. She gave a sarcastic reply to Candace Owens and also added, 'anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum. Any exposure will help. Love you candy STREAM UP.'

I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady ðŸ˜”. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy ðŸ˜˜STREAM UP. pic.twitter.com/xX03q6YosN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

The battle got intense with both women taking digs at each other, and other Twitterati joining the game. Many people stood in Candace's support, whereas many supported Cardi B. The issue was dragged further with both, Candace and Cardi B threatening to sue each other. Both their families were dragged into their spat and the spat took a different course altogether. Soon, the main topic was forgotten - which if you have forgotten, too, was Candace's comments on WAP.

I’m going to sue candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016z.First she claim me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet.Which one is it .Everyone is free to Google . https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/YeAlgywlrF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

The performance has not only irked Candace Owens, but many people have not liked it either. FCC has also received several complaints regarding their provocative and highly sexual performance on the award show. The track, along with the title is filled with expletive lyrics. Their performance only added fuel to the fire.