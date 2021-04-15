Cardi B & Megan's WAP Performance At Grammys 2021 Receives 1k Complaints At FCC: Report

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP performance at the Grammys 2021 did not go down well with the audience. Reportedly, the FCC received more than 1000 complaints about the duo’s performance. Many complainants were not comfortable with the objectifying nature of their performance and wanted to file a formal complaint against the channel for televising it.

The Grammys 2021 took place on March 14 and created headlines for several reasons. These ranged right from Taylor Swift being the first female artist to win the Album of the Year award thrice to Harry Styles winning his first Grammys. But now, a month later after the event the Grammys 2021 are once again making headlines due to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Rolling Stone’s report, the Federal Communications Commission received more than 1,000 emails after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys 2021 performance, where the duo sang their hit single, WAP. The song WAP was all about Cardi B and Megan paying a tribute to female sexuality and body positivity.

So, during Cardi B’s WAP performance at Grammys 2021, the stage had a giant stiletto prop and the backup crew was dressed in stripper outfits. Soon, FCC’s official email inbox was full of complaints about the performance’s sexual nature. One email mentioned in the report states how a complainant was “stunned” to see Cardi B and Megan’s performance since it was meant to inspire women but it turned out to be a “disgusting display of noting”. The complainant further wanted to file a lawsuit against the “performers, the network and any and all persons, corporations” involved in this performance.

Another complainant felt “violated” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance. The person claimed that she is “pro sex-positivity and body positivity” but this WAP performance crossed the line and was pornographic in nature. The complainant further added that many kids were still awake during this performance and witnessed “pure objectification of women”. The complainant even wondered how this was allowed to be televised in the first place. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s teams are yet to comment on this issue.

Image Credit: Cardi B Instagram