Cardi B And Offset Introduce Their Son With First Pics, Reveal Name Of The Baby Boy

Singer-rapper Cardi B who had welcomed her second baby, a boy in September 2021, introduced him to her fans on Instagram while revealing his name. The 30-year-old singer who welcomed her baby with Offset has named their 7-month-old son Wave Set Cephus. The I Like It rapper shared photos of her little one for the first time and announced his moniker with several emoticons.

Offset also introduced Wave to the world with an adorable picture of the infant cutely beaming at someone off-camera, wearing a handful of blinged-out necklaces. "WAVE SET CEPHUS," Offset captioned the photo as he revealed the 7-month-old's name.

The two stars even made the little one wear a big diamond chain and locket that bears his name Wave embossed on it. Cardi shared a video of the locket while giving a closer look on Twitter and wrote, “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!"

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

For the unversed, Cardi first announced the birth of her son on Sept. 6 with a sweet post on Instagram. The WAP singer had shared the news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the new mom sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. “9/4/21, (sic)" Cardi wrote then.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships. Meanwhile, Cardi B recently made the headlines after she had skipped the Grammy Awards 2022 and had also deleted her Twitter account.

Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance for Up but unfortunately lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for their song Family Ties. Before deleting her account, she replied to a Twitter user over her decision and wrote, “I’m deleting my Twitter but On God, I hate this f****n dumba** fan base. You got the slow dumba***s dragging my kids all-cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*** ? When the f*** I hinted I was going? just f****** stupid I can’t I need to protect myself. (sic)”

