Cardi B Arrives At AMAs 2021 Red Carpet Wearing Golden Mask; Fans Hail Rapper's Bold Look

American Music Awards 2021, one of the biggest shows in the music industry, recently took place in Los Angeles. The show, which was held with very few people and most artists attending online last year, returned in full swing this time. With an in-person ceremony, live performances and a few pre-recorded ones, the show was a hit on the weekend. The star-studded night saw a plethora of guests in glamorous outfits. While several music sensations arrived in head-turning outfits, show host Cardi B left her fans bewildered by appearing in a golden mask.

The American rapper, at first, arrived in a black coloured floor-length sequin leopard print gown. The glamorous look was enough for her fans to adore her, but, Cardi B is not someone who could settle for something less. The rapper changed into her second outfit of the night and left her fans amazed. She donned an off-shoulder black coloured gown and a clear veil. But, what caught everyone's attention was the golden face mask which was clearly visible through the veil. Cardi B also accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and nail gloves.

Netizens react to Cardi B's AMA look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cardi B recently shared a few photos of her golden mask look from the AMAs. The American Music Awards 2021 host received mixed reviews about her dress from her fans. However, her celebrity friends did hype her for her fashion statement. Chloe Bailey was seemingly amazed by Cardi B's look as she wrote, "INSANE" in her comment and added a heart-eyed emoji. An Instagram user complimented the Up singer and wrote, "It’s you turning the @AMAs into the Fashion Awards! Slay! @iamcardib." Some users also asked Cardi B to take off the mask.

Social Media platform Twitter also saw a plethora of tweets about Cardi B's Golden mask look. A fashion enthusiast was amazed by Cardi B's risky choice. The user wrote, "The dramatic veil and gold mask is very bold and fashion-forward for Cardi B, as well as matching nail gloves." Some others loved Cardi B's black off-shoulder dress and veil but were not much happy with the golden mask. A user wrote, "I think it’s Cardi B, I got scared at first but I like the dress."

Cardi B arrives to the #AMAs Red Carpet wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture by Daniel Roseberry.



The dramatic veil and gold mask is very bold and fashion-forward for Cardi B, as well as matching nail gloves. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3iRynqXPgJ — AJ (@wordsonfashion) November 22, 2021

I think it’s cardi b, I got scared at first but I like the dress https://t.co/cR2rBP3CZ2 — ❦ (@narryluvb0t) November 21, 2021

Ma' this dress is so beautiful.... And the mask, sis you so unpredictable, you really ain't like being basic — BillionDollarBardi (@BARDIKENYA) November 22, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@iamcardib)