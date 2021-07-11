Cardi B Celebrates Her Daughter Kulture's Birthday With A Cute Throwback Picture

Rapper Cardi B recently celebrated her daughter Kulture's birthday. The rapper took to her Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of her daughter. The photo featured an infant Kulture wrapped in bright yellow blankets. Cardi B is soon going to welcome second baby with her husband Offset.

Cardi B celebrates her daughter's birthday

Cardi B shared a throwback photo of her daughter Kulture from when she was just a month old. While sharing the photo the songstress wrote "Forever my little baby. My cancer queen."

Cardi B a few days back announced that she was expecting baby number two with her husband Offset. The rapper made the grand announcement on the stage of the BET Music awards. Cardi joined her husband and his group Migos at the BET Awards on June 27. The rapper appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with a sheer panel in the abdomen exposing her growing baby bump.

Cardi B also shared a set of photos from her maternity shoot post her announcement. In a picture, Cardi B was seen posing with her husband Offset showing off her baby bump and wrote "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B shared a picture of Kulture touching her belly and wrote that her two kids are going to argue so much but also love each other. The photo featured Cardi and Kulture in matching white assemble. The Up singer while sharing the photo wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Cardi B and Offset had a rough patch in their marriage back in 2020, when the duo had filed for a divorce. But it was soon reported that the duo got back together.

Image: Cardi B's Instagram

