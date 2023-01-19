Cardi B Details What Stopped Her From Divorcing Offset; 'He Wanted To Change For Me...'

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently addressed why she called off her divorce with husband and fellow rapper, Offset. The rapper had previously filed for divorce back in 2020, but withdrew the filings two months later.

Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive clip from Cardi B’s appearance at ‘The Jason Lee Show’. In the clip, Cardi B said that the couple wasn’t on the same page, but didn’t elaborate on the reason for her divorce filings.

“Me and Offset, we were not seeing eye-to-eye…This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything,” said the rapper.

Cardi B explains why she changed her decision on divorce with Offset

The 30-year-old rapper then added that she wanted Offset to “stop and everything,” which he later did, and she realised that he was willing to change his behaviour, according to her.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed.” The rapper said on the show. She further stated “it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

It’s been more than a year since the duo has reconnected, and Cardi B told E! News that the short break in her relationship with Offset made their bond stronger. The rapper previously hinted at Offset cheating on her via her OnlyFans account. She said that she wanted to show him that she wasn’t going to stand by any detrimental behaviour.

"At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," said Cardi B. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

However, the rapper was seen hanging out with Offset a month later, on his Instagram story. They were spotted in Las Vegas for Cardi B’s birthday and a week later, they were seen visiting a strip club in Atlanta.

Cardi B and Offset share two children; a daughter named Kulture, 4, and a one-month old son, Wave. Offset has three other children as well, all being born from previous relationships.