Cardi B Disagrees With Selena Gomez's Retirement Plans, Says She 'needs One More Era'

Selena Gomez recently became the talk of the town after she spoke about considering retirement from music at the age of 28 in an interview with Vogue for their latest cover story. However, Selena's Taki Taki co-singer Cardi B disagreed with her decision and had a humble piece of advice for her. On Thursday, The WAP hitmaker took to her Twitter handle to extend her support to the Hands To Myself crooner and gushed, "she (Selena) needs one more Era".

Cardi B has "some ideas" as opposed to Selena Gomez's retirement

On March 9, 2021, Vogue published its cover story interview with sensational songstress Selena Gomez, wherein she hinted at stepping away from music soon, in the future. Soon after it went on to make global headlines, one of the first celebrities to react to the news was her fellow celebrity pal, Cardi B. The Bodak Yellow fame, who first collaborated with Selena for DJ Snake's chartbuster dance number Taki Taki, thinks the 28-year-old is "just so sweet to go through" the criticism she's been receiving over the years for her music.

Yesterday, i.e. March 11, Cardi B took to her Twitter handle to share her opinion about Selena Gomez's retirement decision and expressed, "She (Selena) makes good music & her fans love her". Cardi wrote, "I don’t think Selena should retire". The Up singer continued, "I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one ever seen her as." The beloved wife of Offset also went on to add, "I would love to give her some ideas".

Check out Cardi B's tweet below:

In another tweet, the Grammy Award-winning rapper also came to Selena's defence and revealed the reason why she is defending the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker. Cardi tweeted writing, "I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person." Cardi added, "Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just too sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want too not cause of these f****rs."

Apart from openly talking about her plans of retirement in her latest interview with the magazine, Selena hinted at the same with one of her latest Instagram posts. Yesterday, along with teasing Adiós song's release from her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, she wrote in Spanish, "Te lo quería decir adiós" which translates to: "I wanted to tell you goodbye". Take a look: