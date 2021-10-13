Cardi B Flaunts Mansion She Received As Gift From Husband Offset For Her B'day; See Pics

American rapper Cardi B cannot stop gushing over her husband Offset. On Tuesday, Cardi B took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that her musician husband has purchased a mansion in honour of her recent birthday.

Further, she gave her fans and followers a virtual tour of her new digs and penned a sweet note. Scroll down to read more.

Cardi B gushes over her hubby Offset

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the rapper dropped a video that shows the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The massive estate features ocean views, a backyard infinity pool, and also a separate studio. She wrote, "My love. For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments". She further added, "Well, I was wrong.".

Cardi wrote in a message to Offset that read,

"I just can't believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I'm so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship."

The Grammy award winner added, "I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation". Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party on Monday. The rapper and her husband Offset dropped several snaps from the lavish bash and wrote, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus I love you so much I value you so much u giving me 2 great life’s great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!! Great mother hard working hustler you never settle you're funny and encouraging Thank God for you".

Cardi B and Offset got married in September 2017. They are blessed with two children- a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and a one-month-old son, whose name is yet to be revealed. The celebrity couple is known to shower one another with extravagant gifts on special occasions.

Image: Instagram/@iamcardib