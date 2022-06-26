Cardi B Furious At Twitter User Who Called Her Daughter Kulture 'autistic'; 'Go Play..'

American rapper Cardi B is an avid social media user and often indulges in interactive sessions with her fans. The rapper enjoys a massive fan following of over 136 million on Instagram and 23 million on Twitter. While she recently started interacting with her fans on Twitter, Cardi B slammed a user who wrongfully called her three-year-old daughter autistic.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Cardi B recently gave a Twitter user a befitting reply who called her daughter Kulture autistic. Cardi B was seemingly furious as she wrote, "My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit(with) her wit(with) something." She added, "Go play in traffic b***h."

My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch https://t.co/QUsZBH5av8 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

Netizens were left divided after Cardi B's reply to the Twitter user. While many slammed her for her remark on Autism, others supported her mentioning she has every right to defend her kid. A Twitter user wrote, "I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of," while another tweeted, "I’m not saying she’s autistic but even if she was there’s several worse things she could be! Coming form (from) an autistic adult." A fan also wrote, "Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I'm very smart and it's not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else."

I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of. — Roxanita Robertson (@Ice2467) June 24, 2022

I’m not saying she’s autistic but even if she was there’s several worse things she could be! Coming form an autistic adult — Shayla Rose (@shayla_nicole21) June 24, 2022

Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I'm very smart and it's not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else 💯 — Brian stecher (@Brian_thadon95) June 24, 2022

Cardi B fumes at a Twitter user

Cardi B was seemingly very upset with comments on her kids and asked users why do they mention her children in their tweets.

A Twitter user called Cardi B a child and wrote, "You’re 30 years old, even Megan that’s younger than you not on the internet acting like a miserable child like you." The American rapper replied, "30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s**t" She added, "WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? W** my kids gotta do wit yall misery?"

You’re 30 years old, even Megan that’s younger than you not on the internet acting like a miserable child like you 😂 https://t.co/99EqzYshT7 — idk (@wegooupp) June 24, 2022

30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery? https://t.co/zMPjx4mfwu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

Cardi B and American rapper Offset tied the knot back in 2017. The couple welcomed their first daughter together in July 2018 and named her Kulture Kiari Cephus. They also welcomed their son Wave Set Cephus in 2021.

Image: Instagram/@iamcardib/AP