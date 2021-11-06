Cardi B Gets A Creepy Letter From Penn Badgley's 'You' Character Joe Goldberg; Read

It seems like American rapper Cardi B has become the next target of the famous fictional stalker Joe Goldberg as she received a chilling letter from him as a housewarming gift.

After moving into her new place in New York, the rapper was surprised to find a letter from the 'certified' stalker played by actor Penn Badgley in Netflix's popular psychological thriller You series. She shared the letter with her fans on social media.

Cardi B receives a letter from Joe Goldberg

After a day of moving into her new place in New York, the singer took to her Twitter handle to share a peculiar housewarming gift from You protagonist, Joe Goldberg. The letter was written in his trademark creepy tone along with the distinct hat with the words 'Hello, You...'' written on it. Cardi B shared the letter with the caption, ''How Joe found my new house address ?''.

The letter read, ''Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you'', referencing the singer's son 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion. The letter continued to praise the singer as it read, ''Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced ... just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in and it's refreshing.''

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

Joe Goldberg also expressed his desire to see the singer in the hat gifted by him by writing, ''Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don't disappear.''

More on Cardi B and Penn Badgley

For the unversed, it all started when actor Penn Badgley complimented Cardi B's hands-on attitude at Netflix’s “In Conversation with YOU” event in Manila, Philippines. He had stated, ''To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much'' After the singer stumbled upon the clip shared by fans on social media, she tweeted, ''OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous''. The duo quickly developed a friendship over the internet.

Image: Instagram/@iamcardib/you.netflixfr