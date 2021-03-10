Cardi B Hops On The 'How It Started, How It's Going' Trend As 'Bodak Yellow' Makes History

After announcing her live performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, Cardi B recently hopped on the viral "How it started, How it's going" trend on Instagram. On Tuesday, the sensational rapper took a stroll down memory lane by digging up an unseen throwback video of herself jamming to Bodak Yellow as the chartbuster song recently made history. Cardi also penned an emotional note for her fans as her debut single has now been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Cardi B thanks fans for showing "so much support" to 'Bodak Yellow'

Cardi B recently became the first female rapper to achieve the Recording Industry Association of America's Diamond single award for her debut single, Bodak Yellow. After a fan account shared a video of the American rapper with her award, RIAA's official Twitter handle re-posted the video and congratulated her on her song's success. RIAA tweeted writing, "Congratulations to @iamcardib, the first female rapper to achieve the RIAA single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords".

Take a look:

In addition to going Diamond, Cardi B's superhit song WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, also went on to become the fastest female rap song to reach '5x Platinum'. Thus, to celebrate the achievements, the 28-year-old shared a major throwback video of herself on Instagram, wherein she could be seen rapping to Bodak Yellow. Along with it, she also penned a heartfelt caption to thank fans for their unhindered support. She wrote:

How it started, How it's going.Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.Thank you everyone who showed Bodak so much support and support and buy till THIS DAYY !! That’s why it went diamond cause of the support YOU still give. Wap is a spicy one shorty 5X platinum in 7 months makes me really happy cause I put this song out when I was doubting myself then most. With hardly any radio play cause of how nasty it was but babyeeee it was a shocker !

Check out Cardi B's Instagram post below: