Cardi B Hurls Mic At DJ In Vegas Club; Video Goes Viral

Cardi B recently made headlines after she threw a mic at an audience member while performing in Las Vegas. The attack came in retaliation to the indiviual throwing a glass of beer at the rapper. In recent development, another video of Cardi attacking a DJ on her set surfaced online on Monday. According to Metro, the video is from a club in Vegas. It was shot on Friday.

2 things you need to know

Incidents of fans throwing objects at artists have become frequent in the past few months.

Cardi B hurled her mic at a concert-goer after they threw her drink on her.

Repeated incidents of throwing mics

In the recent video, Cardi can be seen hurling her microphone towards a person who is said to be her DJ. The rapper can be heard singing her 2018 single I Like It inside the hotspot while sporting a yellow outfit and a long blonde and pink wig.

She shouts out her name when the song is stopped midway. Cardi soon turns and violently hurls her microphone at the DJ who was standing at the rear of the stage. The WAP singer can be seen pointing something at the DJ as she exits the stage. The DJ, however, keeps things going by playing her recent track, Jealousy. Although it's unclear what triggered Cardi, some fans feel that it could have been because the DJ kept cutting the music while she was performing.

Cardi B threw 2 mics in the last 24 hours and trending asf 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/21pwF475y6 — kxngcardo (@KxngCardo) July 30, 2023

Cardi B retaliates to a fan throwing drink

Later that weekend, Cardi seemed to defend herself on stage at Drai's Beachclub as a fan tossed their drink over the rapper while she was performing. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker hurled her microphone into the audience and looked furious. A number of security personnel soon jumped into the crowd to catch hold of the indiviual.

The attacked woman later shared a video on Tiktok that showed that someone else in front of her was holding the drink and tossed it in Cardi's direction. When the rapper threw her mic, the woman seemingly swiftly moved away to avoid the mic, which appeared to have landed on the woman holding the camera. This came after a string of incidents in which performers were hurt or had to dodge objects thrown on stage while performing.