Cardi B's Husband Offset Accuses Her Of Cheating, Rapper Reacts

Celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset have had a very tumultuous relationship. The couple has been married for almost six years and shares two kids named Kulture and Wave. Their marriage once again came under the limelight when Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him in his now-deleted Instagram story.

3 things you need to know

Cardi B and Offset are both American rappers.

Before getting married to Cardi, Offset has three kids out of wedlock with her ex-girlfriends.

The couple became parents to Kulture in 2018 and welcomed Wave in 2021.

Offset accuses Cardi of cheating

Offset took to his Instagram stories on Monday and wrote "My wife f***ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come." Reacting to the allegations, Cardi jumped on Twitter space and cleared the rumour around her being unfaithful to her marriage. The rapper started the space by singing Keyshia Cole’s I Should Have Cheated.

She went on to say, “Don’t pay attention to the country man. That Spaces the other day got motherf—ers spiraling and thinking s—. Come on now. I’m f—ing Cardi B, n—. I think sometimes mother—ers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—- to anybody it be not just anybody. Can’t f— regular-degular-shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world. So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me.” The husband of the rapper seemed amused by his wife's response as he directly responded to her tweets with the phrase "Fly like a bird" and a series of laughing emojis.

(Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 | Image: Instagram)

Offset's history of cheating

This is not the first time cheating allegations have made their way to Cardi and Offset’s relationship. Earlier in 2017, Offset’s sex tape with another woman was leaked on the Internet, to which Cardi replied she is trying to work things out with him and she is not gonna leave him over the issue. In 2020, the Bodak Yellow rapper filed for divorce amid new infidelity rumours, which they later called off.