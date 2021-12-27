Cardi B clocked the Christmas festivities with her family, glimpses from which have set the internet ablaze. The rapper was surrounded by her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and her husband Offset's daughter Kalea as the trio struck poses for a Christmas photoshoot. The mother of two chose matching red gowns for the younger ones, while she opted for a gorgeous satin dress with a slit. Missing from the pictures was Cardi and Offset's son, who was born in early September this year.

Inside Cardi B's Christmas celebrations with daughter Kulture

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 26, the WAP rapper uploaded myriad stills from the festivities, where one can see plenty of gifts decorated beautifully on and around the Christmas trees. The sibling duo looks every bit gorgeous as they strike poses in matching red outfits and headbands, while Cardi opted for a neutral coloured slit dress along with a high bun. For the caption, she wrote, "RED CHRISTMAS". Take a look.

The rapper also shared short snippets of the family's celebration, which included lip-smacking meals like turkey and mac and cheese. The pictures received love and adulation from Cardi's fans and friends, who dropped red heart and fire emoticons. Fat Joe commented "Beautiful", while Tabitha Brown and Tommie also dropped similar compliments.

The celebrations come days after Offset's birthday, on which Cardi penned a heartwarming note for her 'great confidant and advisor'. Sharing unseen glimpses of the duo, Cardi wrote," "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey with our two babies." Cardi further mentioned that she loves the man Offset is becoming, noting that she ardently loves him.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@IAMCARDIB