Cardi B, Offset Ink Their Wedding Date On Each Other Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Cardi B and her husband Offset recently gained fans attention when they both got their wedding date inked together ahead of Valentine's day. During a recent episode of Cardi B's Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, she shared a long video clip revealing how she and her husband offset tried hands at tattooing for the first time in their lives.

Cardi B began dating the rapper in 2017 and got engaged to him later that year. She then announced her pregnancy in 2018 when she was around six months pregnant. later that year, TMZ reported that the duo secretly got married in September 2017 while it was later confirmed by the artists through a social media post. Cardi B then gave birth to their daughter in 2018. There were also reports about the couple getting separated while the singer filed for divorce, however, they later got back together. Cardi B recently gave birth to their son on 4 September 2021.

Cardi B and husband Offset ink wedding date on body

Cardi B recently took to her official Facebook handle and shared a 15-minute long video of the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show titled Cardi Tries. the episode begins with Cardi B stating that she will be doing something crazy for Valentine's Day for her husband. She then revealed that she was planning to give him a tattoo.

She said, "Hey guys, I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband," she explains in a clip prior to the episode. "I'm going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted."

Furthermore, as she revealed the same to her husband, she also mentioned that she will be doing the tattoo on his hand. While assuring him and asking him to trust his wife, Offset responded hilariously by reminding her that she doesn't know how to draw. "You're supposed to trust me – I'm your wife!" Cardi states, to which Offset replies, "I trust you, but baby, you don't know how to draw."

After practising on synthetic tattooable skin, Cardi B tattoos their wedding date – 9/20/17 – on Offset's hand and exclaims, "Actually, I did pretty good! What can I not do? I could do everything. Like, I could put my mind to something and I can really do it!"

The fans were left astonished with Cardi B's tattooing skills while many others were left in awe of their love. Many of them also dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments to depict how the episode was lovable and full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Cardi B and Offset tattooing each other ahead of Valentine's day.

Image: Instagram/@iamcardib